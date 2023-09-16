Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 203,189 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,189 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.69% of Otis Worldwide worth $253,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,091. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.