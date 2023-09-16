ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Update

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 192,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 479,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,936. The firm has a market cap of $752.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.11. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

