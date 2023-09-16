Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,700 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 607,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $651,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.76 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SCHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

