Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,101,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 583,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,052. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

