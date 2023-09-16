Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 2,240,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,107 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 66.2% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,737,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,884,000 after buying an additional 1,090,538 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 130.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 767,922 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

