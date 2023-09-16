Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 3,651,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,080. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

About Sharecare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sharecare by 218.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 353,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 242,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharecare by 33.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 243,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sharecare by 52.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 96,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sharecare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,776,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 65,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Sharecare by 482.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

