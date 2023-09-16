Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 3,651,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,080. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
