Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Rises By 60.0%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGC Stock Performance

ASGLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 6,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

