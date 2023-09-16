Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Drops By 25.0%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

