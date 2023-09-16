Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Increases By 75.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAZY. UBS Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

ASAZY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 277,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,879. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

