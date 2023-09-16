Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Decreases By 20.1%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,841,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 16,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athabasca Oil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

ATHOF stock remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Friday. 207,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

