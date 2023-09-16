Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Rises By 26.0%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,428,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.20.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.