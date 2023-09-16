Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Rises By 90.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.