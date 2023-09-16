Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Expands By 111.1%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNNEF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
