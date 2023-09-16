Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Rises By 85.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,013,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 1,626,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 292.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CILJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

