Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Rises By 85.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,013,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 1,626,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 292.5 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
