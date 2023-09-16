Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Rises By 84.1%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.2 days.

CK Asset Stock Up 6.2 %

CHKGF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

