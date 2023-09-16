Short Interest in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Decreases By 37.7%

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ QQQE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.