Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Drops By 37.5%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of QQQS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

