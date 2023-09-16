Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Increases By 100.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the August 15th total of 214,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of HOLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 18,569,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,813. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. MicroCloud Hologram had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLO. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.