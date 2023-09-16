Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Increases By 31.3%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RIBT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,617. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

