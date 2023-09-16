Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Grows By 54.0%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 479,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,419. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $40.00 to $45.33 in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $136,127.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 176.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.