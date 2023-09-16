Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Expands By 50.0%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sintx Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 48,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,934. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 421.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

About Sintx Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sintx Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.