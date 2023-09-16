Short Interest in VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Declines By 33.3%

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
RNEW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $28.27.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
