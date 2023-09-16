Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silo Pharma Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SILO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 22,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Silo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Silo Pharma by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Silo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on Silo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

