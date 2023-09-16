SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,772 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 2.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $64,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. 200,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

