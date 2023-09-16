SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 232,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Trading Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ:SBIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,099. SpringBig has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringBig ( NASDAQ:SBIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

