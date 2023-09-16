SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the August 15th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,219. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunHydrogen
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.