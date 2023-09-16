SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the August 15th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,219. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

