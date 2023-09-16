Sylvamo (SLVM) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sylvamo to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sylvamo pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sylvamo Competitors 112 705 471 46 2.34

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sylvamo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sylvamo currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Sylvamo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 7.87% 55.02% 12.80% Sylvamo Competitors 7.59% 18.89% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.63 billion $118.00 million 6.29 Sylvamo Competitors $5.61 billion $686.61 million 28.93

Sylvamo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo. Sylvamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sylvamo has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sylvamo rivals beat Sylvamo on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.