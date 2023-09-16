Syscoin Price Down 0.6% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

