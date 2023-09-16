Talkspace (TALK) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -136.74% -192.16% -18.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 11 165 319 0 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.86%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 91.98%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million -$79.67 million -5.83 Talkspace Competitors $1.52 billion -$94.28 million 12.64

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

