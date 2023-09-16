Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $83.07 billion and approximately $13.56 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,437,198,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,041,923,536 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
