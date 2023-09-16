The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 55.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Progressive by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,124,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

