The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Reduced by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,802. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,581 shares of company stock valued at $690,591. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

