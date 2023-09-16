Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $708,517.77

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $48.86 million and $708,517.77 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,572.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00814116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00119211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016435 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026687 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14376267 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $753,432.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

