Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $48.06 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and $663,673.28 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,534.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00800011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00117815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026688 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14376267 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $753,432.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.