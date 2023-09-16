UNUS SED LEO Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $591,083.55 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00013764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00245785 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,295,675 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,296,294.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.65083556 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $586,370.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

