VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Up 45.4% in August

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTH. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RTH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.13. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $151.58 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

