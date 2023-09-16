Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $52.25. 182,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

