Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VGT traded down $7.90 on Friday, hitting $426.34. 596,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,988. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

