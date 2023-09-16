Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,407. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.