Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0437 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $16,672.45 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,517.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00245374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.88 or 0.00802791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00543180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00058638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00118052 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,647,060 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

