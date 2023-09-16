Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.19

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $675,278.69 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00035249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,064,033 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.