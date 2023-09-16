WAX Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. WAX has a total market cap of $150.13 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,048,666,769 coins and its circulating supply is 3,355,601,334 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

