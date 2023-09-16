WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $243.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00241354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003826 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.