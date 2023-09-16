Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $26,514.88 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $26,514.88 or 0.99938915 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $140.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 162,975 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

