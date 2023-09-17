1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 377,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $455.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

