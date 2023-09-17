ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101.84 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $656,838.27 and $101.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,512.07 or 1.00061594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000629 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

