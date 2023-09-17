ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $107.87

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $657,032.47 and approximately $107.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,519.66 or 1.00017627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000629 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

