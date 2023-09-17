ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Insider Activity
In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,765,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,126 shares of company stock valued at $327,022. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
