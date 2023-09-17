Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 470,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $9,245,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $93,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 214.5% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 156,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Adecoagro by 23.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adecoagro by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,641 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

