Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.38.

Adobe Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $23.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.89. 9,774,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.94. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

